Briggs found guilty on charge related to filming minors

LIMA —Allen County Judge Jeff Reed reached a verdict of guilty for former Spencerville Mayor Phillip Briggs Friday on a charge of illegal use of minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance.

While four of the original charges were dismissed, Briggs pled guilty to a reduced charge of voyeurism following an agreement prior to a hearing in August.

A grand jury added a sixth felony charge in July, which Reed found Briggs guilty of Friday.

Briggs had waived his right to a jury trial and handed his fate to Reed previously.

Reed also announced that a sentencing hearing will take place Oct. 12.

Briggs, 45, faced accusations that he recorded young girls in various stages of nudity in Spencerville in 2022 following an investigation by the Allen County Sheriff’s Office.

