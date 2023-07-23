Victim in critical condition following Lima stabbing

LIMA — A 22-year-old was listed in critical but stable condition following a stabbing incident in Lima on Saturday.

According to a release issued by the Lima Police Department, Ja’Azjahane Washington was stabbed multiple times in an incident that took place in the 700 block of East Fourth Street. Police were notified of the stabbing by officials at Memorial Health System, where Washington apparently was taken by an unknown person or persons.

The investigation into the incident continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers or Detective Matt Woodworth at 419-221-5293 or 419-227-4444.