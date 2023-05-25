Wapak man sentenced in child rape case

WAPAKONETA — A Wapakoneta man indicted on charges of rape and gross sexual imposition involving two girls under the age of 10 has been sentenced to consecutive prison terms of 10 years to life.

Scott Dickman, 46, was indicted by an Auglaize County grand jury in January on four counts of rape, all first-degree felonies, and one count of gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony.

During a hearing on May 16 in Auglaize County Common Pleas Court Dickman entered into an agreement with prosecutors and pleaded guilty to two amended counts of rape of a child under the age of 13, first degree felonies. The state agreed to dismiss the remaining counts.

Judge Frederick Pepple sentenced Dickman to consecutive prison terms of 10 years to life on each charge. He was labeled a Tier 3 sex offender and as such must register with local authorities every 90 days for the remainder of his life.

According to police records, officers from the Wapakoneta Police Department responded to a complaint of child sexual assault. The two alleged victims told police about the assaults and were also interviewed by specialists at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, according to court records.

According to an affidavit in support of his arrest, Dickman had checked into Coleman Health Services in Lima, where he told two employees he had touched one of the girls “inappropriately.”