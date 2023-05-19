Few details released in Shawnee Township shooting death

SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP — Law enforcement officials are investigating the death of a 21-year-old man from an apparent gunshot wound early Friday morning.

Shawnee Township Police Chief Rob Kohli said Friday afternoon that his department, with assistance from the Allen County Sheriff’s Office, is conducting a death investigation at 212 Mahoning Drive in Lima.

Officers from the Shawnee Township Police Department were dispatched shortly after 2 a.m. Friday to that location in reference to a report of an unresponsive male. Upon their arrival police located Zachary Kohli, 21, deceased in his bedroom from an apparent gunshot wound.

The body was transported to the Lucas County Coroner’s Office for autopsy.

More information will be released as the investigation progresses, Chief Kohli said.