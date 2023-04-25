Suspect in double homicide apprehended in Louisiana

LIMA — The Lima Police Department has reported on its Facebook page that the suspect in the Saturday night shooting deaths of Romelo Blackman and John Dyes was arrested late Monday evening in Louisiana.

An arrest warrant was issued Monday for Kenyatta Washington, 26, on a charge of murder, according to the report. The Lima man was arrested with the assistance of law enforcement in Louisiana.

Officers from the LPD responded shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday to 438 W. McKibben St. in Lima in reference to a shooting. Upon their arrival they discovered the bodies of Blackman, 28, and Dyes, 18. Both died from apparent gunshot wounds, police said.

It has not been confirmed that a shooting that same evening on South Roberts Avenue in which Shondale Mayo Jr., 21, suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds was related to the McKibben Street double homicide.