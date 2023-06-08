Proposed plea deal would dismiss kidnapping charges against Lima man

LIMA — A Lima man charged with attacking a woman and holding her against her will was offered a plea deal in Allen County Common Pleas Court on Thursday.

Norman Vorhees, 49, was indicted in May on two first-degree felony counts of kidnapping, a third-degree felony charge of abduction and a fourth-degree felony count of domestic violence.

The proposed resolution offered by prosecutors calls for Vorhees to plead guilty to single counts of abduction and domestic violence in exchange for the state’s dismissal of the remaining charges. He has until June 29 to accept the offer. A motion hearing in the case is scheduled for that day.