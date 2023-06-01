Defendants sentenced in Allen County courtrooms

LIMA — The following individuals were sentenced recently in Allen County Common Pleas Court:

Cassander Lynch, 29, of Lima, was sentenced to three years on probation and 180 days in the county jail on a charge of burglary. He was ordered to have no contact with the victim in the case.

Markiese Nichols, 20, of Lima, was sentenced to three years on probation for possession of marijuana.

James Beswick, 41, of Lima, was sentenced to three years in prison for failure to register.

Adam Torma, 30, of Lima, was sentenced to 18 months in prison for the aggravated possession of drugs.

Dawayne Grisby, 18, of Lima, was sentenced to two years on probation on a charge of having weapons under disability. The weapon in question was ordered to be forfeited to the authorities.