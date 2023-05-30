Man with AIDS avoids jury trial with plea deal

LIMA — A Lima man indicted by a grand jury for engaging in sexual conduct with another without disclosing he had previously tested positive for the virus that causes AIDS entered into a plea deal with prosecutors Friday.

Jacquavious Cooper, 33, of Lima, was scheduled to stand trial beginning Tuesday in Allen County Common Pleas Court on two counts of felonious assault, second degree felonies.

Cooper was indicted in October of 2022 for the consensual sexual conduct in May of 2018 and Oct. 1, 2020 through Nov. 1 of 2020 while knowingly a carrier of the virus that causes acquired immunodeficiency syndrome.

Prosecutors offered Cooper the opportunity to plead guilty to a Bill of Information charge of harassment with a bodily substance, a third-degree felony, in exchange for the dismissal of the indictment.

Judge Terri Kohlrieser ordered a pre-sentence investigation and scheduled a sentencing hearing for July 6.