LIMA — Lima Memorial Health System is hosting a Books Are Fun book sale from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1, in the west dining room of Lima Memorial Health System, 1001 Bellefontaine Ave., Lima.

http://www.limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/54/2017/11/web1_LimaMemorialHealthSystem-1.jpg