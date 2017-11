LIMA — The Lima Mall will be hosting Santa from noon to 6 p.m. Sundays through Dec. 24, near Old Navy at the Lima Mall, 2400 Elida Road, Lima.

Santa can be seen from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday through Christmas Eve.

http://www.limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/54/2017/11/web1_calendar-16.jpg