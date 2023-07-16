Two in custody after man found dead in Lima

LIMA — Two people are being held in custody after a body was discovered early Sunday morning in Lima.

According to a release from Lima Police Det. Steve Stechschulte, officers were dispatched to a house on the 1000 block of Reese Avenue in reference to a man down in the backyard. Officers discovered the man, identified as Steven Smith, 41, of Lima, was deceased.

Investigators were able to quickly identify the decedent and determine potential suspects, according to the release. Two suspects were interviewed and are currently being held in custody. Latoya McClellan, 42, is being held on suspicion of tampering with evidence, while a 17-year-old unidentified male is being held on delinquency by murder, according to the release.

No other information is currently being released, Stechschulte said in the release. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Stechschulte at the Lima Police Department at 419-221-5181.