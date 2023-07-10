Wapakoneta man is victim in Upper Peninsula drowning

ARCADIA, Mich. — Authorities in the Michigan have identified a Wapakoneta man as the victim in a July 5 drowning incident.

The Manistee County Sheriff’s Office said 23-year-old Austin Gegel of Wapakoneta lost consciousness while swimming in Lake Michigan with family members near the village of Arcadia in the western portion of Michigan’s lower peninsula.

The sheriff’s office’s news release noted that the investigation shows the incident is an accidental drowning.

“The initial investigation indicates that the victim was swimming in Lake Michigan with family members when he began to struggle in the water. Family members immediately attempted to assist the victim but were unable to do so before he went below the water,” according to an earlier release.