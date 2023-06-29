Washington waives right to speedy trial

LIMA — Kenyatta Washington, indicted by an Allen County grand jury earlier this month on charges of aggravated murder, aggravated burglary and felonious assault, made a brief appearance in court on Thursday and waived his constitutional right to speedy trial.

Police believe Washington, 26, shot and killed Romelo Blackman, 28, and John Dyes, 18, at a residence on West McKibben Street in Lima shortly before 11 p.m. April 22.

Washington is also charged in connection with a shooting less than an hour earlier that evening on South Roberts Avenue that left Shondale Mayo Jr., 21, with gunshot wounds.

Washington was extradited a week later from Louisiana, where he was being held by police there. His case was transferred Thursday morning to the court of Judge Terri Kohlrieser after Judge Jeffrey Reed recused himself due to a potential conflict of interest. A tentative trial date of Oct. 4 has been scheduled.