Former Spencerville mayor waives jury trial rights

LIMA — Former Spencerville Mayor Phillip Briggs, charged with pandering obscenity involving a minor, has waived his right to a jury trial in favor of a trial to the court to be heard solely by Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Jeffrey Reed

That trial is scheduled to begin July 20.

Briggs, 45, is accused of recording two teenage girls in various stages of undress and was arrested on Jan. 30 for the second-degree felony. Detectives from the Allen County Sheriff’s Office arrested the former mayor after interviewing him and the two girls, and conducting search warrants at a home and on a laptop.

Briggs resigned as mayor on Feb. 3 at the request of the Spencerville village council. Council President Darrell Pugin took his place and was officially sworn in on Feb. 6.