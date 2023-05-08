Testimony continues in federal court trial of former priest

TOLEDO — A fourth day of testimony in the trial of Michael Zacharias, a former priest charged with sex trafficking offenses, was scheduled for Monday in the U.S. District Court for Northern Ohio.

According to court documents, four more government witnesses took the stand Friday in the trial which kicked off May 3 in the courtroom of Judge Jack Zouhary.

A federal grand jury indicted Zacharias in August 2020 on one count of sex trafficking of a minor, two counts of sex trafficking of a minor by force, fraud or coercion, and seven counts of sex trafficking of an adult by force, fraud or coercion.

Bishop Daniel Thomas had placed Zacharias on administrative leave on Aug. 18, 2020 immediately after his arrest.

He had been pastor at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Findlay since 2017 at the time of his arrest and had previously served as pastor at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Van Wert, where at least some of the sexual acts allegedly took place, according to the federal indictment.