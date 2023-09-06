Sheriff’s Office asking for information on recent shootings

LIMA — The Allen County Sheriff’s Office sent out an alert after two incidents involving gunfire on rural roads on the west side were reported.

The Sheriff’s Office said in a release Tuesday that two different homes were struck by the shootings and that other residents have reported fire at night and hearing bullets strike trees and signs around their homes.

The office is also asking that whoever is responsible sees this and halts these actions. Deaths or injuries from these crimes can result in charges of felonious assault or murder. The suspects in these shootings are already facing multiple felony charges.

Anyone with information related to the shootings can call the detective at 419-227-3535 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 419-229-STOP (7867).