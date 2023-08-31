Arrest made, more info sought in Arby’s disturbance

LIMA — An investigation is currently underway into an incident that occurred at approximately 3 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at the Arby’s restaurant at 1420 Bellefontaine Ave.

According to a statement Thursday from the Lima Police Department, officers were dispatched to the business in reference to an unwanted person causing a disturbance. Ishmael McWay, 20, of Lima was found to be the source of the disturbance and was arrested on the scene and charged with multiple offenses.

According to the LPD statement, police are “aware of a video circulating on social media” that shows a portion of the arrest.

“The incident is currently under investigation. The LPD appreciates the public’s patience and understanding while this incident is investigated thoroughly before conclusions can be drawn,” the statement said.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective Matt Woodworth at 419 221-5293 or Detective Sgt. Jason Garlock at 419 221-5291.