Defendants sentenced in Allen County courtrooms

LIMA — The following individuals were sentenced recently in Allen County Common Pleas Court:

Austin Parker, 25, of Lima, was sentenced to three years on probation on two counts of attempted felonious assault.

Robert Morris, 61, homeless, was sentenced to one year on probation and 120 days in the county jail for the possession of cocaine.

Meshelle Amstutz, 42, of Lima, was sentenced to one year on probation for the possession of cocaine.

Triniti Bundy, 44, of Sidney, was sentenced to two years on probation for the attempted receiving of stolen property.