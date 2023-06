LIMA — A 23-year-old Lima man scheduled to stand trial starting Tuesday in Allen County Common Pleas Court instead pleaded guilty Monday to a felony sex charge.

Tyrin Mathis will be sentenced July 24 after pleading guilty to a fourth-degree felony count of engaging in unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

Judge Jeffrey Reed said Mathis will be labeled a Tier II sex offender and as such will be required to register with the authorities every six months for the next 25 years.