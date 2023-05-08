Hefty prison sentence for Lima drug dealer

LIMA —A Lima man was sentenced Monday morning to a minimum of eight years in prison for assorted drug-related offenses.

Blake Myers, 25, of Lima, in March entered into a negotiated agreement with prosecutors that called for him to plead guilty to first-degree felony counts of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity and possession of cocaine and a second-degree felony count of trafficking in cocaine. He also agreed to forfeit six firearms used in the commission of the crimes.

Three counts of trafficking in marijuana were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Jeffrey Reed imposed a $3,800 fine on Myers at Monday’s hearing.