Defendants sentenced in Allen County courtrooms

LIMA — The following defendants were sentenced recently in Allen County Common Pleas Court:

Carlton Burns, 48, of Lima, was sentenced to two years in prison on a charge of domestic violence.

Christopher Akers, 50, of Lima, was sentenced to three years on probation and was ordered to complete programming at the WORTH Center for the aggravated possession of drugs. He was also fined $5,000.

Divante Hall, 28, of Lima, was sentenced to two years on probation for receiving stolen property.

Jose Espinoza, 37, of Lima, was sentenced to 15 months in prison on a charge of domestic violence.

Darr Robinson, 32, of Lima, was sentenced to 18 months in prison on two counts of having weapons under disability and one count of the illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility.