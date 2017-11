LIMA — Carla Thompson unseated incumbent councilor Jesse Lowe during Tuesday’s election for Lima’s 3rd Ward.

With all three precincts counted, Thompson had 52 percent of the vote, compared to Lowe’s 48 percent.

Read more about this story in Wednesday’s The Lima News and later today on LimaOhio.com.

http://www.limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/54/2017/11/web1_Election2017-2.jpg Carla Thompson http://www.limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/54/2017/11/web1_carla-thompson-1.jpg Carla Thompson

By Staff Reports info@limanews.com