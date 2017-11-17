Never too old to exercise

PANDORA — Lois Larcom, 72, has made no excuses when it comes to staying in shape. Three years ago, she started a fitness journey that has not only helped her lose weight but has helped eliminate many health problems.

While growing up, Larcom was fit and always active in sports. It wasn’t until she got out of the military that she started to put on weight. She then had kids and put on even more weight. She had enough and decided to try to be healthier.

She began working out at programs like Weight Watchers, which she didn’t enjoy too much. As she got older, she got caught up in her work life and gained even more. During that time, a hernia formed on her stomach and she began having trouble breathing, so she started working out at Peak Community Wellness Center.

While working out, she was introduced to weight machines and Silver Sneakers, a program encouraging older adults to exercise to help them maintain greater control of their health.

”I lost more weight than I ever had in my whole life compared to the other weight loss programs,” she said. “It has inspired me to want to be healthy and not go back to eating where I would gain a lot of weight.”

Since joining the program she has been been weight lifting, working out on machines, and participating in arthritis water classes. So far, she no longer needs blood pressure medicine and her cholesterol has improved. However, what she has enjoyed the most about being a part of Silver Sneakers is meeting new people.

“We all do things together and encourage one another,” she said. “You’re never alone and you’ll always have someone to talk to or you can encourage someone else.”

Now that she has improved her health, she loves receiving compliments and encouraging others. During her journey, she recruited her two sisters to start working out with Silver Sneakers. One of her sisters lost 30 pounds and her other sister, who is borderline diabetic, has lost weight and has been improving her health.

“They have always said that we were too old to exercise and it’s too late,” she said. “I got encouraged from even older people than me doing the programs. There’s even a guy who is 92 and in excellent shape.”

Although she has accomplished so much, she said she could not have done it without the help of her Lord.

“It is challenging to try new things like that at an older age,” she said. “If it wasn’t for my faith and trust in the Lord, I may not have stayed doing it by myself. It’s always Him that gives me the strength to get through.”

Larcom http://www.limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/54/2017/11/web1_Larcom-Lois.jpg Larcom

Pandora woman, 72, shares story

By Camri Nelson cnelson@limanews.com

Reach Camri Nelson at 567-242-0456 or on Twitter @CamriNews

Reach Camri Nelson at 567-242-0456 or on Twitter @CamriNews