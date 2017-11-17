Lawrence S. Huffman: Sometimes in court, silence can be golden

Part of my daily routine was to show up at the police department every morning and go over the offense reports of the day before. On that duty one morning, I found in the stack a report of uniformed officers who had arrested one Bill Butler in the public square about 2 a.m. for assaulting another man. Butler resisted and three or four uniformed officers were trying unsuccessfully to subdue him and put him in a cruiser. According to the report, another officer, Bob Butler, arrived upon the scene and “folded” Bill Butler into the rear of his cruiser and took him to the police department while the others put themselves together and went about their business.

For those of you who remember Officer Bob Butler, he was the “gentle giant” of safety city, where the school children learned how to walk safely on the sidewalks and streets. He was somewhere north of 6-foot-6 and about 295 pounds and beloved by hundreds of little ones.

After being booked in, Bill Butler was escorted to the drunk tank by the jailer and his handcuffs were removed, at which point, he whirled and struck the jailer on the nose causing serious facial injury to him. He was again subdued and ultimately bound over to the grand jury, which indicted him on a charge of felonious assault. He ultimately plead guilty to aggravated assault, a fourth degree felony, carrying a penalty of not less than six months in the penitentiary nor more than five years. On May 30, 1974, he appeared in open court with counsel for sentencing on the charge of aggravated assault. After being admonished by the judge as to the possible penalties and the judge having satisfied himself that the defendant’s plea of guilty was voluntary, a pre-sentence investigation was prepared, and the defendant appeared in court again on Aug. 8, 1974. After the preliminaries, the court announced the defendant was sentenced to a minimum of six months to a maximum of five years in the Ohio State Reformatory, with defendant to pay the court costs, and sheriff to take the prisoner.

The judge should have beat it out of the courtroom, but instead he began to lecture the defendant in fatherly tones about his immature, emotional behavior, that he was being sent to prison to give him time to reflect on his emotional reactions, to all of which Butler swore at the judge, telling him where to go. The judge then changed the minimum of six months to a minimum of one year. The defendant then began to claim he had been conned into pleading guilty and called the judge an S.O.B. He then claimed he had been promised probation which his own lawyer refuted. The court attempted to intervene. Butler brushed the judge aside, calling the judge crooked and swearing at him again. In other comments in the repartee between the court and the defendant, Butler predicted the judge’s eternal resting place and commented on his paternity, sexual preferences, and all around honesty. The court finally gave up and said , “Sheriff, take the prisoner.” The defendant didn’t give it up and threatened to throw a chair at the judge and referred to him as a “stupid punk.”

The defendant was hauled away to serve his sentence, but an appeal was filed on his behalf and the Court of Appeals held that the judge had no authority to raise the minimum sentence from six months to one year once he had announced the sentence. That made Butler eligible for parole immediately, but the parole board turned him down. He came up for parole again about a year later and I was visited at my office by his wife, Billie, who sought my help in getting her husband paroled. She was a nice lady and her plea was that Bill Butler was wasting away in prison and that she wanted him home. There was no way I was going to do anything that would get Bill Butler back on the streets of Lima. I left the office of prosecutor shortly after that conference and don’t know what ultimately happened to him.

For my fellow members of the Bar, if you want to read the entire colloquy between Butler and the judge, not the cleaned up “this is a family newspaper” version, read the Court of Appeals Opinion in 44 Ohio App. 2d 177 (1974).

Moral of the Story: When you have the right to remain silent, do so.

http://www.limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/54/2017/11/web1_Huffman-Larry-cmyk.jpg http://www.limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/54/2017/11/web1_Huffman-Larry-RGB.jpg

By Lawrence S. Huffman Guest Columnist

Lawrence S. Huffman is an attorney in Lima and a guest columnist in The Lima News.

Lawrence S. Huffman is an attorney in Lima and a guest columnist in The Lima News.