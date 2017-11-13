Posted on

AEP Ohio warns about scams

,

By Camri Nelson - cnelson@limanews.com

GAHANNA — American Electric Power Ohio warns its customers to lookout for scams during the “Utility Scam Awareness Day.”

AEP Ohio is partnering with companies across the country in observing the second annual “Utility Scam Awareness Day” on Wednesday.

The company said the most common scam involves someone pretending to be a utility company employee. They target customers over the phone, by email and even on their doorstep. They also threaten to shut off the power if a customer doesn’t make an immediate payment.

In order to stay safe, customers are encouraged to check their account status online and make payments only to AEP Ohio agents or through http://AEPOhio.com. If in doubt, customers should call AEP Ohio at 800-672-2231. For information visit http://AEPOhio.com/StopScams.

Reach Camri Nelson at 567-242-0456 or on Twitter @CamriNews

