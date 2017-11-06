Entertainment roundup: ‘The Simpsons’ vow to help Puerto Rico in new online video

NEW YORK — Still recovering from Hurricane Maria, Puerto Rico is getting a helping hand from an unlikely source — Moe from “The Simpsons.”

The bartender from the animated comedy is seen fundraising in a new YouTube video after getting a warm message by San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz.

Moe forces barfly Barney to finally pay his tab — a healthy $25,000 — and promises to send it to UNICEF, One America Appeal and Save the Children.

Moe also gets in a dig at President Donald Trump, who tossed paper towels when he visited the island. “I personally know what it feels like when someone comes and throws paper towels at you,” Moe says. “In my case it was flaming toilet paper, but the principle is the same: It is humiliating.”

McGowan memoir ‘Brave’ coming

NEW YORK — Rose McGowan’s publisher has set a January release for her memoir “Brave,” a month ahead of its original on-sale date.

The actress has accused Harvey Weinstein of raping her and has been a leading advocate for women confronting sexual assault and harassment. She began working on the book well before last month’s revelations about Weinstein and before dozens of women accused him of rape or harassment. HarperOne announced Monday that it will publish “Brave” on Jan. 28 instead of the original planned release of Feb. 28.

McGowan’s acting credits include “Scream” and the TV series “Charmed.” McGowan said in a statement her book will take on Hollywood, “the biggest cult of it,” and how she fought her way out of it.

Affleck: Be ‘part of the solution’

LONDON — Ben Affleck says the storm of sexual harassment allegations engulfing Hollywood has led him to examine his own behavior.

In an interview Sunday with The Associated Press for the superhero film “Justice League,” Affleck said he’s “looking at my own behavior and addressing that and making sure I’m part of the solution.”

After condemning Harvey Weinstein’s actions last month, Affleck was forced to defend his own conduct. He apologized for groping the actress Hilarie Burton on camera in 2003 when she was a host on MTV’s “Total Request Live.” Another video from 2004 showed Affleck pulling Montreal TV host Anne-Marie Losique onto his lap. Losique has defended Affleck, saying the actor’s behavior was done for the show only and she has described him as a gentleman.

Speaking Sunday, Affleck said two things need to happen, that “more women need to be pushed to power” and that sexual harassment has to also be “a men’s issue” where guys call out inappropriate behavior.

Mariah Carey, N.W.A. up for Songwriters Hall

NEW YORK — Mariah Carey, the artist with the most No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, is one of the nominees for the 2018 Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Carey, who co-wrote 17 of her 18 No. 1s, earns her first nomination for the prestigious prize. The Songwriters Hall gave The Associated Press the list of nominees Monday, a day ahead of its official announcement.

Pioneering rap group N.W.A. also earned its first nomination for the Songwriters Hall, months after Jay-Z became the first rapper inducted into the organization as part of its 2017 class.

Other performing nominees for the 2018 class include John Mellencamp, Tracy Chapman, Alice Cooper, Jimmy Cliff, the Isley Brothers, Chrissie Hynde, Alan Jackson, Kool & the Gang, Tom Waits and Tom T. Hall.

Non-performing nominees are William “Mickey” Stevenson, Bill Anderson, Maurice Starr, Allee Willis, Steve Dorff, Mike Chapman, Randy Goodrum, Tony Macaulay, and Jermaine Dupri, who co-wrote some of Carey’s hits. Nominated songwriting duos include Kye Fleming and Dennis Morgan, Denny Randell and Sandy Linzer, and L. Russell Brown and Irwin Levine, who died in 1997.

Six songwriters, or songwriting groups, will be officially inducted at a gala in New York on June 14. Eligible members can vote for three non-performing songwriters and three performing songwriters until Dec. 17.

Songwriters are eligible for induction after writing hit songs for at least 20 years. Carey, whose hits include “We Belong Together” and “Hero,” released her self-titled debut album in 1990. N.W.A., including Dr. Dre, Ice Cube, Eazy-E, MC Ren and DJ Yella, had massive success with the 2015 biopic “Straight Outta Compton.” Their debut album of the same name was released in 1988.

