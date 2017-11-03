Entertainment roundup: Pre-orders for new Swift album reach more than 400,000 units

NEW YORK — Pre-orders for Taylor Swift’s “reputation” have reached more than 400,000 units and the album has become Target’s biggest music pre-sale of all-time.

Big Machine Records told The Associated Press on Friday that pre-orders for “reputation,” to be released Nov. 10, are double the number of pre-orders for Swift’s “1989” album a week before its release in 2014.

The pre-order number includes purchases at iTunes, Target, Walmart, Amazon and Swift’s website. Target also confirmed Friday that “reputation” is its largest music pre-sale ever.

Swift has released four songs from her sixth album so far, including “Look What You Made Me Do” and “…Ready for It?”

The singer’s last three albums — “1989,” 2012’s “Red” and 2010’s “Speak Now” — have each sold over a million units in their debut weeks.

Paisley calls CMA media restrictions unfair

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Brad Paisley, co-host of the Country Music Association Awards, is calling on the organization to rescind media restrictions barring reporters from asking about the mass shooting in Las Vegas, gun rights or political affiliations at the awards show.

Paisley tweeted Friday morning that he’s sure the CMA “will do the right thing and rescind these ridiculous and unfair press guidelines”

In media guidelines for Wednesday’s 51st annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, the association said the restrictions were “out of respect for the artists directly or indirectly involved” and they wanted everyone “to feel comfortable talking to press.” Media who strayed from the guidelines could have their credentials “potentially revoked via security escort.”

Representatives for the CMA didn’t immediately return calls and messages Friday.

Other artists chimed in on the restrictions since the CMA issued them Thursday. Maren Morris, who has two nominations and is scheduled to perform, tweeted: “Country music has always been about the truth. Out of respect for the Las Vegas victims, let’s keep it that way.”

Rocker Ryan Adams tweeted a list of approved topics for the CMAs, including wagon wheels, bacon and repurposed barn wood.

Police: Fetty Wap caught drag racing

NEW YORK — Rapper Fetty Wap has been arrested and charged with DUI and other counts after police say he was caught drag racing another vehicle on a New York City highway early Friday morning.

New York Police Department spokesman Sgt. Thomas Antonetti tells The Associated Press that Fetty Wap, whose real name is Willie Maxwell, was spotted speeding on the Gowanus Expressway just after 1 a.m. and was clearly racing another vehicle.

Antonetti says Maxwell was pulled over and given a breathalyzer test that registered a blood-alcohol level of .09, just over the legal limit of .08.

In addition to DUI, Maxwell is also charged with a host of traffic offenses.

Police say Maxwell will be arraigned later Friday in Brooklyn. His lawyer didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

Spacey dropped from Dutch event

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — A Dutch business forum has canceled a headline appearance by actor Kevin Spacey over allegations of sexual abuse.

BusinessBoost Live said in a statement Friday that “it is not desirable” to let Spacey speak at their conference Nov. 29 in Rotterdam. The networking forum, aimed at CEOs and entrepreneurs, said it terminated cooperation with the actor in consultation with Spacey’s management.

Spacey has given appearances at other business conferences including the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Spacey has faced multiple allegations of sexual harassment or abuse in recent days, after accusations against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein prompted others to speak publicly about behavior by powerful men in Hollywood and other industries.

Representatives for Spacey have said he’s “taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment.”

Taylor Swift performs at the DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night Concert in Houston, Texas, on Feb. 4. John Salangsang | Invision/AP

ENTERTAINMENT ROUNDUP