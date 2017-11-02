Entertainment roundup: Beyonce to play Nala in Disney’s ‘The Lion King’

LOS ANGELES — Beyonce Knowles-Carter is joining the cast of “The Lion King” to voice to role of Nala.

The Walt Disney Studios revealed the main cast for its upcoming live-action and CG adaptation of its 1994 animated classic Wednesday and confirmed the months old rumor that the pop superstar would be lending her voice to the project.

Some had been previously announced for the film including Donald Glover as Simba and James Earl Jones as Mufasa. Other cast include Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar, Alfre Woodard as Sarabi, Seth Rogen as Pumbaa, Billy Eichner as Timon and Keegan-Michael Key as a hyena.

Jon Favreau, who brought Disney’s CG and live-action adaptation of “The Jungle Book” to life, is set to direct.

The film is slated for a July 19, 2019 theatrical release.

Settlement pending in Ventura’s case

MINNEAPOLIS — Former Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura and the estate of “American Sniper” author Chris Kyle are apparently working toward a settlement in Ventura’s yearslong defamation case.

A court docket entry on Thursday said that an upcoming conference and a deadline for written statements are cancelled “based on the pending settlement of this matter.” Attorneys for both sides had no comment when asked for details Thursday by The Associated Press.

Ventura sued Kyle in 2012 after Kyle, a retired Navy SEAL, published his autobiography in which he wrote that he punched a man for making derogatory remarks about SEALs, then-President George W. Bush and the Iraq war.

The book referred to the man as “Scruff Face” and said the incident happened in a California bar in 2006. In subsequent interviews with national media, Kyle said “Scruff Face” was Ventura, who served with the SEALs during the Vietnam War.

Ventura denied the allegation, saying the incident was fabricated, and he sued Kyle for defamation. “American Sniper” became a bestseller and was turned into a movie, which didn’t mention the Ventura incident.

Snoop Dogg stands over Trump body

An album cover image posted to Snoop Dogg’s Instagram account showing the rapper looking down on what appears to be the dead body of President Donald Trump has been removed from the platform.

The cover of the “Make America Crip Again” EP shows the rapper looking on as a body covered with a U.S. flag lies on a gurney with a toe tag reading “TRUMP.” The image is a play on the cover for Ice Cube’s 1991 album “Death Certificate.”

The photo was shared by Snoop Dogg Tuesday and later removed.

Snoop Dogg drew a rebuke from Trump on Twitter in March after releasing a music video in which he pointed a toy gun at a clown dressed like the president and pulled the trigger.

Diggs, Guerrero planned guests at BookCon

NEW YORK — Taye Diggs and Shane Evans will be among those on hand for next year’s BookCon.

Diggs and Evans will be promoting their picture book “I Love You More” during the June 2-3 gathering at the Javits Center in Manhattan. Other guests include “Orange is the New Black” actress Diane Guerrero, whose book “My Family Divided” will tell of growing up as the child of undocumented immigrants, and popular young adult authors Angie Thomas and Jason Reynolds.

The guest lineup was announced Thursday by BookCon producer ReedPOP. BookCon is a fan-based event that began as an offshoot of the publishing industry’s annual convention and trade show, BookExpo.

