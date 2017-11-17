Norwalk St. Paul overwhelms Pandora-Gilboa

CLYDE — Sometimes Goliath is Goliath and David does not always slay the giant.

Pandora-Gilboa, who came in as the decided underdog against the perennial powerhouse Norwalk St. Paul, the No. 1 seed and the No. 1 team in the final AP Division VII polls, dismantled the Rockets, 49-7 in the Division VI region 26 regional final Friday night..

“Boy they were as good as advertised,” Pandora-Gilboa head coach Matt Hershey said. “They took all of our words and handed it to us. They were the real deal, There is a reason they are number one.”.

With the win, Norwalk moves to 13-0 on the year and will play Minster in the state semifinals. Pandora-Gilboa ends its season with a 10-3 mark.

Two early turnovers and the Flyers’ overpowering running game proved too much for the Rockets as Norwalk grabbed control of the game from the opening whistle.

After scoring on their first drive, the Flyers, thanks to two interception on back-to-back Pandora-Gilboa possession in the first quarter allowed Norwalk to break out to an first quarter 21-0 that would balloon to 35-0 by halftime.

Norwalk’s rushing attack paved the way for early offensive success.

Crabbs, who finished with 200 yards for the night, had a 171 yards in the first half and spearheaded the unstoppable Flyer ground game. From his first touch where he went 57 yard to his last carry, the senior tailback ran wild and would score three first half touchdowns.

Norwalk had 359 total yards on the ground.

“Their offensive line was tremendous all night long,” Hershey said. “We look over and which ever way they were going our defense created a curve in our front. Whatever they are doing. It definitely works.

The dominating running game by Norwalk effectively set up the pass to near perfection as St. Paul signal caller Nick Lukasko was an efficient 5 of 6 for 98 yards and one touchdown in the first half to assist in the dominate performance. For the game, Lukasko finished 6 for 7 with 126 yards and one touchdown.

While the offense was churning out yards and points, the defense was preventing Pandora-Gilboa from establishing a rhythm on offense. Even with the two early turnovers, the Flyers began to manhandle the Rockets from the beginning.

In the first half, the Rockets were held to 56 yards on the ground and 100 yards through the air. The Rockets would not

reach the red zone until late in the second quarter.

Rocket quarterback Jared Breece, who was continually hounded by the fleet-footed Flyer defensive line and sacked three times, finished 13 of 27 for 159 yards with three interceptions and one touchdown. Pandora-Gilboa’s lone score came on the Rockets’ opening possession of the second half when Breece connected with Carter Nofziger for 32 yards.

But that was one of the lone bright spots for the Rockets who finished with 55 total yards on the ground.

Even though the Pandora-Gilboa players came away dejected from the loss, Hershey said he was proud of the team’s effort and the season they produced.

“I told the seniors this team has nothing to hold their head’s low,” Hershey said. “They made history at Pandora-Gilboa and they earned the right to be in the regional championship. No one can ever take that away from them. “

Pandora-Gilboa’s Jared Breece scrambles for yards against Norwalk St. Paul’s Sam Meyer during Friday night’s playoff game at Robert J. Bishop Jr. Stadium in Clyde. http://www.limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/54/2017/11/web1_PG-vs-St-Paul-RP-008.jpg Pandora-Gilboa’s Jared Breece scrambles for yards against Norwalk St. Paul’s Sam Meyer during Friday night’s playoff game at Robert J. Bishop Jr. Stadium in Clyde. Richard Parrish | The Lima News Pandora-Gilboa’s Isaac Stall (50) and Riley Larcom tackle Norwalk St. Paul’s Noah Good during Friday night’s playoff game at Robert J. Bishop Jr. Stadium in Clyde. http://www.limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/54/2017/11/web1_PG-vs-St-Paul-RP-009.jpg Pandora-Gilboa’s Isaac Stall (50) and Riley Larcom tackle Norwalk St. Paul’s Noah Good during Friday night’s playoff game at Robert J. Bishop Jr. Stadium in Clyde. Richard Parrish | The Lima News

Top-seeded Flyers prove to be ‘the real deal’

By Jose Nogueras jnogueras@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Jose Nogueras at 567-242-0468 or on twitter at @JoseNogueras1.

Reach Jose Nogueras at 567-242-0468 or on twitter at @JoseNogueras1.