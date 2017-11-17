Coldwater can’t cool off Marion Local

SIDNEY — Heading into this football season’s postseason playoffs, Marion Local and Coldwater had combined for a staggering 15 state titles.

In fact, both Midwest Athletic Conference schools have made nine Final Four appearances in the past 10 seasons, with Marion Local missing out in 2010 and Coldwater not making it in 2008.

So, there was a lot on the line in Friday’s Division VI, Region 24 championship game at Sidney Memorial Stadium between Marion Local and Coldwater.

With these two perennial state powers in the same division this season, one team was going to be left out after Friday’s huge showdown.

In Week 3, Marion Local slipped past Coldwater, 13-7.

Friday night, Marion Local got out quickly and never looked back, en route to a convincing 33-0 victory over the Cavaliers.

With the win, Marion Local (13-0) will play Liberty-Benton (12-1) in a Division VI state semifinal Friday at Spartan Stadium with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. Coldwater ends the season 9-4.

“It’s tough against Coldwater,” Marion Local coach Tim Goodwin said. “Things just don’t work as well as they sometimes do (when playing Coldwater). We knew there were going to be spurts, here and there. Our guys kept playing and made some plays when we needed to. And the defense just kept giving us the ball back. That made the offense’s job a lot easier.”

It didn’t take long for Marion Local to get on the scoreboard on Friday.

On the opening kickoff, Matt Rethman caught the football on the 3-yard line, found a crease, and rambled 97 yards for the touchdown, giving the Flyers a quick 6-0 lead.

Later in the first quarter, Marion Local took advantage of a Coldwater turnover. Marion Local cornerback Derek Ruhenkamp intercepted a pass from Coldwater quarterback Sam Broering, and ran it back to the 32-yard line of Coldwater. Five plays later, Nolan Habodasz ran it in from 11 yards out to give the Flyers a 12-0 lead. A two-point conversion attempt for Marion Local failed.

Right before the halftime break, Marion Local quarterback Nathan Bruns found Nick Tangeman open in the end zone for a TD. The extra point by Alex Klosterman was good, pushing the Marion Local lead to 19-0, which held until the break.

In the first half, Coldwater’s offense managed to record just 85 total yards (49 rushing, 36 passing). The Flyers rushed for 135 yards and passed for another 19 in the first 24 minutes of action.

Coldwater ended the game with 136 total yards (99 rushing, 37 passing), while Marion Local garnered 291 total yards (262 rushing, 29 passing).

The Flyers came out of the locker room in the second half and mounted a 10-play, 51-yard scoring drive, capped off with a 3-yard run by Alex Partington. The extra point made it 26-0 Flyers.

Marion Local closed it out with another time-consuming drive in the fourth quarter. The Flyers went 52 yards in 10 plays for its last score of the game. Brandon Fleck ran it in from 18 yards out.

On the night, Partington led Marion Local with 75 rushing yards. Habodasz ran for 64 yards, while Rethman added 57 rushing yards for the Flyers.

“We’re used to doing this,” Goodwin said. “This is what we do in November. We’re fortunate to keep going. We have all the respect in the world for Coldwater. What they do every year against us, makes us better. So, we’ll enjoy this tonight and we’ll get ready for Liberty-Benton.”

Marion Local’s Adam Franck (76) watches as Coldwater’s Derek Albers tries to alter the path of Marion Local quarterback Nathan Bruns’ pass during Friday night’s playoff game in Sidney. http://www.limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/54/2017/11/web1_ML-VS-COLD-4.jpg Marion Local’s Adam Franck (76) watches as Coldwater’s Derek Albers tries to alter the path of Marion Local quarterback Nathan Bruns’ pass during Friday night’s playoff game in Sidney. Todd B. Acker | The Lima News Coldwater’s Justin Schwieterman breaks up a pass intended for Marion Local’s Derek Ruhenkamp during Friday night’s playoff game in Sidney. http://www.limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/54/2017/11/web1_ML-VS-COLD-5.jpg Coldwater’s Justin Schwieterman breaks up a pass intended for Marion Local’s Derek Ruhenkamp during Friday night’s playoff game in Sidney. Todd B. Acker | The Lima News

By Mark Altstaetter sports@limanews.com

The Lima News sports department can be reached at 567-242-0451.

The Lima News sports department can be reached at 567-242-0451.