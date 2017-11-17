Roundup: Bluffton University loses season opener in men’s hoops

ROANOKE, Va. — The Bluffton University men’s basketball team opened its 2017-18 campaign with a 70-55 loss to host Roanoke College in the Dick Leftwich Tournament.

Andrew Hunter, who went 4-of-7 from the field, had 12 points and three rebounds, Kevin Christie scored nine, had two assists and five rebounds and Lincolnview graduate Justis Dowdy added eight points for Bluffton.

Bluffton will take on Spalding in the consolation game at 1 p.m. today.

Women’s soccer

UNOH match

gets moved

LIMA — Due to a forecast of inclement weather, today’s NAIA opening match between the University of Northwestern Ohio and William Woods has been moved to Wright State’s Alumni Field in Dayton.

Kickoff is still set for noon.

High schools

Boys basketball

Dinners with

coach planned

LIMA — Lima Senior will begin holding Spartan Basketball Dinners with Coach Quincey Simpson at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 27, at The Met in downtown Lima.

The dinners will be held each Monday at the same time and place throughout the basketball season.

For additional information, contact John Zell at 419-996-3050.

By Staff Reports sports@limanews.com

The Lima News sports department can be reached at 567-242-0451.

