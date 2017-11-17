Lima area sports calendar

Each week, The Lima News publishes a calendar of events of local interest. Events should be submitted by noon Wednesday of each week to The Lima News Sports Department, 3515 Elida Road, Lima, OH 45807. Events can be faxed to 419-229-2926 or e-mailed to sports@limanews.com.

ARCHERY

Allen County Archers

The Allen County Archers, at the corner of state Route 117 and Defiance Trail, have monthly shoots planned. A traditional shoot is held the third Saturday of every month from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. For details, call Neil Wallace at 567-825-7109.

Columbus Grove

The Columbus Grove Archery Club is playing host to an indoor traditional shoot Tuesday evenings through the spring. Starting times are 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. For more information call Tom Frick at 419-384-3033.

BASEBALL

Lima

F.A.S.T. of Northwest Ohio is playing host to a six week baseball camp starting Jan. 7. Shawnee High School assistant coach Danny Jones will direct the program in conjunction with U.S. Baseball Academy. Classes are available for players in grades 1-12 and are limited to seven players per coach. Sessions are offered in advanced hitting, pitching, catching, fielding and baserunning. Space is limited. Registration is under way. For more information, visit USBaseballAcademy.com, or call toll-free 866-622-4487.

BASKETBALL

Lima

The Lima YMCA will be holding a basketball skills development program for those in kindergarten to second grade beginning Nov. 25. The cost is $15 for members and $30 for non members.

Lima

The Lima YMCA will be holding a 3 on 3 basketball Holiday Hoops for a Cause tournament for men 19 years old and older at 9 a.m. Dec. 23. The cost is $60 per team with a maximum of four players. Registration ends Dec. 18. All proceeds will be sent to Puerto Rico.

Lima

The Lima YMCA is forming Youth Basketball Leagues for elementary and middle school students. The 1-4 grades will have boys and girls with the 5-6 and 7-8 grades limited to boys. The cost is $25 for members and $50 for non members. Registration ends Dec. 3.

Botkins

Botkins will be playing host to a boys and girls basketball league for grades 3-6. Information can be found on the Shelby Shooters website. The site address is http://leaguelineup.com/welcome.asp?url=shelbyshooters. Contact Tony Rogers at trogers196@hotmail.com or 937-658-2100.

HORSESHOES

Lima

The Allen County Horseshoe Pitchers, located at 1815 C Street, have openings in leagues and doubles.

Open doubles begins at 8:30 a.m. Saturday. Corn Hole leagues are forming. Horseshoe pitchers are needed for new leagues. Contact Dwaine Klink at 419-235-3677 or Roy Moore at 419-231-3720 for information.

PICKLEBALL

Lima

Pickleball is played at Bradfield Center from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. All skill levels are welcome.

Lima

The Lima YMCA is holding open pickleball play from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday (appointment only). Free for YMCA members and $3 per visit for nonmembers or $20 per month for non members (unlimited play). Individuals can register online at limaymca.net.

RUNS

Ottawa

The annual 5K Turkey Trot Challenge will be held at the Ottawa Metro Park at 8 a.m. Nov. 23. Pre-registration is $25 for the Workout of the Day (WOD and 5k), WOD will be $10 and the 5k only is $20. Registration ends Nov. 20.

SHOOTING

Lima Sabres

The Lima Sabres have various shooting events. Thursday Trap Practice and League is 4 p.m. weekly. Junior Wednesday morning trap practice is 9 a.m. to noon weekly, weather permitting. For additional information, go to limasabres.com or visit on Facebook.

SOCCER

Bluffton

Registration is underway for the Bluffton Family Recreation Indoor Soccer League. A holiday tournament will be Dec. 10-16 with a deadline of Nov. 26. Session II will run from Jan. 7 to Feb. 10. The team fee is $460 and the deadline is Dec. 22. Session III runs from Feb. 11 to March 25. The five week league plus tournament team fee is $475 and the deadline is Feb. 2. Session IV runs April 8-29 and the four week league for adult division team fees are $360 with the deadline being March 23.