Anglers braving colder conditions having sucess

While most anglers have stored their tackle bags and boxes and hung rods away until next spring, diehard anglers are still pursing fish. And they are having success.

This angler often fishes until a skim of ice covers local waters. Granted it sometimes is limited and there are days when you don’t catch a thing. But it sure beats sitting inside thinking about next spring and summer for a fishing outing.

I have been out recently using long, ultralight rods, smalls baits tipped with waxworms and catching some fish. I’ve enjoyed limited success, but making a few catches can make your day in mid and late November or even into December. One year, the latest I caught fish was Dec. 19 when I enticed a couple of crappies at 6-7 feet deep.

The first priority for this late season fishing is dressing for the weather. This is not shorts and T-shirt weather the way we fish during June, July and August. I like to take layers. If I’m warmer than anticipated, I can take some off. If you get cold, you can always sit in your vehicle and warm up for a few minutes. Keeping hands warm will be your biggest problem.

I take a 9 or 10-foot rod spooled with 4 or 6-pound test line and peg a smaller bobber at 6 or 7 feet with split shot pinched about 6 inches from my bait. I like using a fly (No. 10 in black or a black combo preferred) or an inch-long screwtail on a 1/64-ounce jig head. I tip them with a waxworm. The long rod allows for casting a bobber at that depth. I don’t like messing with a slip bobber. I like fishing a channel about 10 feet deep and by slowly twitch the rod or allowing action from the wind, I can cover the inside and outside breaks of the channel.

This works well for panfish, especially bluegills and crappies. But you would be surprised at the number of bass you might catch. None may be lunkers, but even a 10-12-inch bass gives you a good fight on an ultralight rod. On a recent outing, I caught 10 fish while fishing for about 90 minutes on a party sunny afternoon with temperatures in the low 40s.

For bass fishing, I’ve preferred a jib for more than three decades. Years ago, live pork from Uncle Josh was everyone’s preferred jig trailer. Unfortunately, live pork disappeared from the fishing scene several years back and was replaced by plastic imitations. I just don’t think the plastic works as well.

There has been a hot bite going on in Limaland for saugeye, according to the Ohio Division of Wildlife (DOW). On Indian Lake, a number of anglers have been catching quality fish by use Vibes and jig and twister tails. The same method should work in local reservoirs for both saugeye and walleye.

The walleye bite on Lake Erie usually lasts well into December. Several years ago, the walleye record at the time, was caught they day before Christmas by an angler fishing off a pier.

The walleye fishing had been excellent earlier this month, according to the DOW. Fishing at night has been good nearshore for anglers trolling and fishing from piers near Catawba, Lakeside and Marblehead, Huron to Lorain, and Cleveland. The fish have been caught primarily by trolling with crankbaits or by casting jerkbaits at night from piers.

Steelhead fishing often is best during the colder periods. The only thing that hampers diehard steelhead anglers if the streams they fish ice over.

Water conditions are always a concern when fishing for steelhead in streams or rivers. Period of rain can cause a strong stream flow and make for difficult wading conditions.

Some anglers say the best time to begin fishing for steelhead in Ohio is during the state’s deer-gun season. One Michigan steelheader said told me that you’re a real steelhead angler if you fish for them when there is snow on the ground.

Anglers are now flocking to streams along tributaries of Lake Erie’s central basin as the annual steelhead spawning runs begin. Rivers and creeks where these big, shiny, silvery fish attempt to spawn are attracting anglers from all across the Midwest as the popularity of Ohio’s steelhead fishery continues to grow.

December through March provides peak action for anglers. By this time, the trout that are already in the rivers are well distributed, and the bulk of the population begin heading up the streams to spawning areas. Though they attempt spawning, they are not successful in Ohio. State Fish Hatcheries raise and stock steelhead to maintain their population.

According to the DOW, anglers have been using stickbait lures, spinners, spoons, minnows, spawn bags, single salmon eggs or small jigs tipped with maggots. Fly fishing anglers have been using streamers, egg patterns, and nymphs.

Among fishing areas that have received improved shoreline access from work DOW crews have done to improve shoreline fishing is Mac-O-Chee Creek in Logan County. The crews improved access for anglers by cleaning up the parking lot and mowing walking paths to the water and paths along the stream.

Cold weather campers are receiving a free night of camping Friday (Nov. 24) The bonus days is a joint effort from the OptOutside campaign by REI, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

This promotion includes all campsites at open state park campgrounds. It does not include cabins, lodges or other getaway rentals. For a complete list of available campgrounds and the amenities that are open, visit parks.ohiodnr.gov/wintercamping.

If you make a reservation online and there is a minimum stay requirement, that requirement still stands as well as the reservation fee. However if you walk-in to any location that has availability, no minimum is required. Call the individual park office with questions.

Al Smith is a freelance outdoor writer. You may contact him at flyfishman7@hotmail.com and follow him on Twitter @alsmithFL

