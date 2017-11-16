Roundup: Ada grad Wilcox receives district academic honor

For the sixth year in a row, Ashland University’s football team has a College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Academic All-District selection.

ASHLAND — Ashland University senior wide receiver Matthew Wilcox has earned Academic All-District distinction from the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) in Division II Super Region Three.

The Ada High School graduate is Ashland’s leading receiver, catching 37 passes for 707 yards (19.1-yard average) and five touchdowns. He finished the regular season fifth in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference in receptions, fourth in receiving yards and second in yards per catch.

Wilcox sports a cumulative grade-point average of 3.73 through the spring 2017 semester as an Exercise Science major. He is a two-time member of the GLIAC All-Academic Excellence Team (cumulative GPA 3.50-4.00).

Wilcox goes on to the national ballot, and the 2017 NCAA Division II CoSIDA Academic All-Americans will be released on Dec. 12.

Wilcox has also been named the recipient of the 2017 GLIAC Jack H. McAvoy Award.

The McAvoy Award is presented annually to the GLIAC football player who best combines outstanding character and leadership on the field, in the classroom, and in the community. It has been awarded to at least one Midwest Intercollegiate Football Conference/GLIAC player every year since 1996.

Volleyball

Weisgarber

receives honor

BLUFFTON — Bluffton University’s Erin Weisgarber has been named Academic All-District for her work in the classroom and on the court. Weisgarber was one of three Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference volleyballers to be recognized in District 7.

High schools

Track & field

Rigel signs

with Miami

LEIPSIC — Grace Rigel, a senior from Leipsic High School, has signed to compete for Miami University in Oxford.

Rigel has been to the state meet three consecutive years. Last season she finished fourth in Division III shot put with a throw of 45 feet, 1 inch. In 2016, Grace finished second in Division III with a throw of 45-3.25, and in 2015 finished eighth with a throw of 38-2. Rigel also qualified in the discus in 2016.

At Miami, Rigel will be competing in the shot put, hammer throw, discus and possibly the javelin.

Rigel http://www.limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/54/2017/11/web1_11.17.17.rigel_-1.jpg Rigel Wilcox http://www.limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/54/2017/11/web1_11.17.17.wilcox-1.jpg Wilcox

By Staff Reports sports@limanews.com

The Lima News sports department can be reached at 567-242-0451

The Lima News sports department can be reached at 567-242-0451