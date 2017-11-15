Football regional final pits Delphos St. John’s in rematch with Minster

DELPHOS — In week three of the regular season, Minster manhandled Delphos St. John’s 41-14.

Now the Blue Jays will try to return the favor when the two Midwest Athletic Conference rivals square off at Wapakoneta’s Harmon Field at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

“The first time we played them we had five turnovers and we didn’t play very well,” Delphos head coach Todd Schulte said. “We didn’t get off the bus and they put it to us and it was embarrassing the way we played.”

For a team that was coming off a 5-5 season with the bulk of the MAC schedule still on the horizon, the team might have set a bad trend for the Blue Jays after that lost. Instead, Delphos forged ahead the rest of the way with losses to Anna, St. Henry and Fort Recovery.

Seniors Cole Reindel and Troy Elwer, who were members of the team that went 1-9 two years ago followed by a 5-5 record, both said the team has really come together this year and despite its 6-4 mark and the ups and downs of the season the two feel the team is going in the right direction.

“We talked about that in the huddle often (being 6-4) with some fans being down on us,” Reindel said. “But we talk about being great all the time and being great in practice every day so at least we can be good on the field and compete on Friday nights.”

Prior to the season, Reindel said the team set a goal of making it to week 11 and the Jays have accomplished that and then some.

“What we did is we put that (1-9 season) behind us as soon as that season was over but kept that in the back of our mind that 1-9 feeling and it was something we never wanted to go back to and in the last two years we have progressed and gotten better,” Reindel said. “I believe we are close knit and have great chemistry and I think that can help us through the playoffs.”

Since the win over Coldwater to end the season, the Blue Jays have been on a roll during the postseason by defeating Riverside 48-21 and then followed up with a narrow 14-7 win over a tough Lehman squad.

In the game against Lehman, the Blue Jays had four turnovers but held off the Cavaliers with a stellar defensive effort.

“Our defense was backed up I believe three times inside their 20 in the second half and able to shut them out on those three possessions and come up with two big interceptions at the end,” Schulte said. “Offensively it was hit and miss. We turned the ball over four times so we are fortunate to come out of there with a win,” Schulte said. “If your ball is turning the ball over four times your defense will be playing well and they did.”

Schulte added that the special teams, in particular the punting unit, was a great benefit in the field position game.

But Schulte said the turnovers that occurred against Lehman cannot happen if they expect to beat Minster. In that first meeting, it was turnovers that led to the loss.

“We need to come to play this time or it is going to be the same result,” Schulte said. “We can’t do that (turnovers) against Minster,” Schulte said. “They are going to find some things that expose you but you have to hold your mistakes to a minimum.”

Reindel added that he believes the team still has not put together a complete game.

“We really need to play four quarters,” Reindel said. “We have played good but we can do better.”

Elwer pointed out that the team is focused on shoring up its miscues and bracing for a Minster squad that comes in averaging 25.7 points and giving up 17.9 points a contest.

“We need to take care of business this time around because the last time we played these guys we made a lot of mistakes and it didn’t turn out like we wanted it to,” Elwer said. “We are focusing on those mistakes and trying to improve in practice and put what we do in practice and apply to the game as best we can.”

The Wildcats are led by senior signal caller Jared Huelsman. The Minster quarterback, a first-team all MAC selection, passed for 1,437 yards and 10 touchdowns and rushed for 1,034 yards and 13 TDs during the regular season.

Delphos St. John’s Quaterback Jared Wurst will look to avoid turnovers and guide the Blue Jays offense to victory against Norwalk St. Paul Friday night. http://www.limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/54/2017/11/web1_DSJ-vs-Lehman-Football-LAM-3670.jpg Delphos St. John’s Quaterback Jared Wurst will look to avoid turnovers and guide the Blue Jays offense to victory against Norwalk St. Paul Friday night.