Pandora-Gilboa embraces underdog role in football regional final

PANDORA – Norwalk St. Paul is one of the state’s perennial powerhouses.

The Flyers, who won a state title in 2009, will be making their 13 regional championship appearance since 1996 when they face Pandora-Gilboa at Clyde High School at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

The Flyers, who are 12-0 and ranked No. 1 in the final AP poll this year, are 7-5 in regional championships and have been state runner-up six times.

But despite the outstanding pedigree, Pandora-Gilboa head coach Matt Hershey said the team is unfazed by Norwalk’s history and uses the role of underdog for motivation.

“We use the underdog role pretty well and we are OK with that,” Hershey said. “All year long we were the underdog after last year being 3-7. Nobody was picking us to win any games this year. But in the playoffs so far we have been embracing the role that we don’t have a lot of guys and we have a lot of guys going both ways, but we are here to play and teams have to play well if they are going to beat us.”

Rocket signal caller Jared Breece, who has been a key in the team’s success this year, said the Rockets came into the year knowing they could accomplish some things. During the regular season, Breece passed for 1,818 yards and 23 touchdowns and rushed for 640 yards and 10 touchdowns.

“We knew we had talent coming back so we knew we were capable of being where we are right now,” Breece said. “Nobody gave us any credit which didn’t matter so we took it one day at a time and it has worked out so far.”

Breece added that this team slowly gained confidence and after a win over North Baltimore in week four followed by a big win over rival Leipsic that made them 5-0, the Rockets began to believe that the playoffs were in their future.

Leadership also played a big role in the Rockets’ success. Senior Carter Nofziger, who was voted a team captain as a junior, said he needed to step up as one of the team’s leaders.

“I knew we needed some leaders because we lost a couple from last year,” Nofziger said. “We needed to step our game up and get away from that 3-7 last year.”

Nofziger displayed his talents on the field. As a first team, all-Blanchard Valley Conference selection, the Rocket receiver caught 59 balls for 780 yards and 10 touchdowns. As a defensive back he made 57 tackles with six interceptions.

Pandora-Gilboa’s confidence was shaken when it lost to Liberty-Benton, bounced back against Hopewell-Loudon but was handled by McComb in week nine. But after that loss Breece said the team refocused and got back to its winning ways once the postseason began.

“Definitely after we lost to McComb (during the regular season) our spirits were down, but we bounced back fairly quickly with the Cory-Rawson win and then we knew that we had to get our mind right for Mohawk.”

Despite Norwalk’s reputation, Breece, like his coach, said they are approaching it as they are the underdogs with nothing to lose.

“You can’t think about it,” Breece said. “It is the same as McComb. They were looked at as the favorite and we were the underdog and we are going to be again. You can’t look at their past years and our past years. You just have to focus on the team you have.”

The Rockets come into the regional final after posting a big win over McComb which had beaten Pandora-Gilboa earlier in the season, 49-27, but the Rockets exacted their revenge with a 28-9 win Friday night.

“We wanted another shot at them … we changed our scheme a little bit and shut them down and made them work a little bit harder than week 9,” Hershey said. “We took the run away and made them pass the ball.”

Hershey added that by forcing the Panthers to pass, the Rockets took advantage with turnovers that led to points for Pandora-Gilboa.

The Rockets will once again have to stop the run against a St. Paul team that predominately runs the ball. Against Tiffin Calvert last week, the Flyers ran the ball 71 times for 438 yards.

As a team Norwalk is averaging 43.5 points a game. No team this year has scored more than 20 points against the Flyers and are giving up an average of 6 points a contest.

Flyer signal caller Nick Lukaso has passed for 1,451 yards and 15 touchdowns.

In the trenches, Norwalk boasts Luke Nickoli, who was the Fireland Conference offensive and defensive player of the year, and a first team all-Northwest district selection two years in a row. During the regular season, Nickoli had 11 sacks. Linebacker Noah Good, who rushed for 634 yards and 11 touchdowns at running back, recorded 134 total tackles and 10.5 for tackles for a loss.

“They are the team that is supposed to be there,” Hershey said. “That is how I look at it.”

Pandora-Gilboa practices special teams play at Allen East to prepare for its regional final game against state powerhouse Norwalk at Clyde High School at 7:30 p.m. Friday. http://www.limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/54/2017/11/web1_Rockets.jpg Pandora-Gilboa practices special teams play at Allen East to prepare for its regional final game against state powerhouse Norwalk at Clyde High School at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Jose Nogueras | The Lima News