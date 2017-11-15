AREA ROUNDUPUNOH defeats Lawrence Tech in men’s hoops

LIMA — Willis Mackey Jr. had 14 points and 10 rebounds as UNOH opened Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference play with an 82-64 victory Wednesday night against Lawrence Tech.

Sadeeq Bello had 17 points and Corbin Pierce scored 14 also for the Racers (3-2).

Women’s basketball

Lawrence Tech 85, UNOH 59

LIMA — Emily Patton had 13 points and 10 rebounds and Kierra Billingsley scored 11 for the Racers (2-4) in their WHAC opener.

Football

All-HCAC

BLUFFTON — The Beavers capped off their season with nine players earning All-Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference honors following voting by the head coaches.

Earning first-team honors were Micah Roberson (Ada), who hauled in an HCAC-leading 82 receptions which are the third-most for a single season at Bluffton behind the 100 and 98 he put up in 2015 and 2016, respectively. His 935 yards receiving were second in the conference and sixth all-time for a single season with the Beavers. The senior finished as the school career record holder in catches (335), receiving yards (3,602) and touchdowns (31).

Isaac Zickafoose battled double and triple teams on his way to a third straight first team selection after being named the HCAC Defensive Player of the Year as a sophomore in 2016.

Darian Greeley earned first team honors despite playing in just eight games. He led the conference with 6.1 yards per rush while his 97.8 yards per game were third in the HCAC. Greeley finished the season with 782 yards and seven rushing touchdowns. He also caught nine balls for 85 yards out of the backfield.

Wyatt Jarrell, Ollie Moorer and Dylan Shaffer were named to the second team and Keyon Camden, Ethan Williams and Jordan Watkins received honorable mention recognition. Noah Rathbun made the All-Sportsmanship Team.

Academics

Several from ONU

receive OAC honors

ADA — Several Ohio Northern fall student-athletes have received Academic All-Ohio Athletic Conference recognition.

Cross country runners Michael Murray, Evan Murtha, Kyle Neff , Bryan Peckm Andrew Shelton, Emily Richards, Kristina Myers, Angie Sullivan), Elizabeth Steele, Zoe Schilling and Kathleen Colvin all received the honor as did volleyball players Megan Nieszala, Josie Andres,Madison Broering (St. Henry), McKenna Hostetler, Chelsea Huppert and Kristin Langston.

ONU’s Cyler Caldwell, Landry Hostetler, Carter Kemper, Ethan Edwards, Joe French, Austin Jensen, Matt Laubscher, Brenden Medina, Sam Shookd) and Kurt Wollenhaupt (Delphos Jefferson), Ethan Hale and Anthony McFadden also earned the award in football.

In soccer, Northern selectees were Chris Garbig, Ben Conkin, Cory Lains and Mac Tompkins, Luke Fickenworth, Jimmy Walkinshaw, Noah Bachwitz, Anna Niemeyer, Sarah Puntel and Haley Moses.

The award winners must be a sophomore or higher in class standing, maintain varsity status and have a cumulative grade-point average of at least 3.50.

By Staff Reports sports@limanews.com

The Lima News sports department can be reached at 567-242-0451.

