3 from Lima area earn first-team all-state honors in soccer

Shawnee’s Jackson Schaaf and Elida’s Jacob Taylor earned first team Division II honors among the boys as did Wapakoneta’s Katie Manger among the D-II girls from the Ohio Scholastic Soccer Coaches Association.

Boys receiving second team honors included Kenton’s Landon Bartlett, Celina’s Kyle Flaute and St. Marys’ Evan Vogel and Austin Wilker in D-II and Ottawa-Glandorf’s Bryce Schroeder, Bluffton’s Tristan Smucker and Temple Christian’s Cameron Worsham in D-III.

Girls receiving second team recognition included Shawnee’s Alaina Behnke and Elida’s Jaydon Hollstein in D-II and O-G’s Kadie Hempfling, Continental’s Alex Hoeffel, Coldwater’s Maura Hoying, Lima Central Catholic’s Avery Rice, Delphos Jefferson’s Maddie McConnahea and Kalida’s Lauren Langhals. Botkins’ Kendra Berryman was named the D-III coach of the year.

By Staff Reports TLNsports@limanews.com

The Lima News sports department can be reached at 567-242-0451.

The Lima News sports department can be reached at 567-242-0451.