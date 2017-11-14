Garland resigns as Bath football coach

BATH TOWNSHIP — Bath football coach Bill Garland has resigned.

“I have decided to step down as the head football coach at Bath High School,” Garland said in a news release. “I would like to thank the Bath administration and school board for giving me the opportunity to be the head football coach over the past five seasons. I would also like to thank my coaches and players for their commitment to making Bath football the best it could be. I’ve been a part of bath football for 33 years and look forward to continuing to be a part of the football program in a supportive role.”

“On behalf of the Bath School District I would like to thank Coach Garland for his dedication and commitment to Bath Schools and the Bath football program,” Bath Athletic Director Todd Fleharty said in the same news release. “For 33 years Coach Garland has been a positive role model for our student athletes. and I am sure he will continue that support in a different role.”

A 1982 Bath graduate, Garland started his coaching career with five years coaching the Bath junior high. He then coached on the Bath varsity for one season. He then coached under Jeff Mauk at Leipsic for two years.

Garland then returned to Bath and coached the Wildcats’ varsity squad for 22 years. Most of that time was spent coaching the Bath offensive line.

The Wildcats were 19-31 overall and 16-29 in the Western Buckeye League during his tenure as the varsity head coach. His best season was 2015 when Bath went 7-3 (6-3 WBL). The Wildcats were 1-9 (0-9 WBL) in 2017.

The Lima News sports department can be reached at 567-242-0451.

