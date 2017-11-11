New Bremen wins Division IV state volleyball championship

FAIRBORN — New Bremen’s wait is over. The Cardinals won the Division IV state volleyball championship on Saturday at Wright State’s Nutter Center, which is the school’s first state title in any sport.

After two slow starts in its last two tournament games, the Cardinals had a dominating performance in a 25-9 victory in the first set against St. Thomas Aquinas. New Bremen won the last two sets 25-18 and 25-20 to win the match.

“We played well today,” New Bremen coach Diana Kramer said. “I’m very, very proud of them. …We’ve been playing in ‘we can’t lose’ situations since we lost to Fort Recovery in September. So we were ready, we were prepared. I was extremely confident coming into this match. We knew we were playing an extremely well-coached and disciplined opponent with some great athletes, but we were just better today, and I couldn’t be prouder.”

Aquinas had led only twice in the second set (3-2 and 4-3) and twice in the third set (4-3 and 6-5).

Paige Jones led the Cardinals with 25 kills, while Rachel Kremer had seven and Julia Goettemoeller had six. Abbi Thieman led the team with 11 digs and 20 assists, and Jones and Taylor Paul each had three aces.

New Bremen finished with a 28-1 overall record.

New Bremen's Paige Jones goes up for a spike during Saturday's Division IV state championship match against St. Thomas Aquinas at Wright State's Nutter Center. New Breman's Rachel Kremer get the ball across the net during Saturday's Division IV state championship match against St. Thomas Aquinas at Wright State's Nutter Center. New Bremen's Paige Jones, left, Tara Springer, middle, and Julia Goettemoeller, right, hoist the Division IV state championship trophy following the Cardinals' 3-0 win Saturday against St. Thomas Aquinas at Wright State's Nutter Center. New Bremen's Rachel Kremer (7) watches as teammate Paige Jones hits a return during Saturday's Division IV state championship match against St. Thomas Aquinas at Wright State's Nutter Center. New Bremen's Paige Jones leads a line of players while shaking hands with fans after Saturday's Division IV state championship match at Wright State's Nutter Center.

By Bryant Billing

The Lima News sports department can be reached at 567-242-0451.

