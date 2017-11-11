Roundup: Ohio Northern third in men’s cross country regional

POWELL — Ian McVey took the individual crown in 25:11.0, leading 18th-ranked Ohio Northern to a third-place finish out of 35 teams at the NCAA Division III Great Lakes Regional at Liberty Park.

McVey, the individual winner of OAC Championships and All-Ohio Championships, became the first men’s runner in school history to win the regional meet.

The Polar Bears (113-19 overall) scored 123 points, while Calvin (Mich.) won the meet with 61 points and DePauw (Ind.) took second with 111 points.

McVey and Matt Molinaro punched their tickets to the NCAA Division III National Championships as they each finished in the top-7 individuals, respectively.

Molinaro raced to sixth place in 25:34.2 and Bobby Borger placed 13th overall in 25:49.8. Both runners earned USFTCCCA Great Lakes All-Region honors by finishing in the top-35.

Sam Boyd finished 41st in 26:33.0 and Spencer Schulze placed 62nd in 26:53.7 to round out the scorers for ONU.

“This was a really solid race for us up front,” said head coach Jason Maus. “Our top-3 guys were outstanding today and really had a great races. Even the middle of the pack for us battled hard and performed well today. This was just am exciting meet and we are proud of this group. McVey became the first men’s runner in school history to win the Regional Meet and he continues to get better. Molinaro really had a great race for us too. Just really happy for these guys and how they continue to fight.”

Bluffton, led by Dakota Frost’s 28th-place finish in 26:13, finished 22nd.

The top-two teams in the eight regional meets across the country earn automatic bids to next weekend’s NCAA Div. III National Championships in Elsah, Ill. Sixteen more teams will earn at-large bids to complete the 32-team field.

Northern will see if it earns an at-large bid today.

Women’s cross country

Polar Bears are 9th

POWELL — Ohio Northern’s Emily Richards and Ashlie Baumann were named All-Great Lakes Region after posting top-35 finishes to lead Ohio Northern a ninth-place finish out of 35 teams at the NCAA III Great Lakes Regional meet on Saturday afternoon.

The Polar Bears improved their record to 94-37 overall.

Richards earned an automatic bid to next weekend’s NCAA Div. III National Championships in Elsah, Ill. after posting a top-7 finish, claiming second place overall in a career-best time of 21:47.2. Baumann earned All-Region honors after finishing 16th overall in the race in 22:55.7.

Bluffton, led by Alexis Cash finishing 61st in 23:56.5, was 19th.

Women’s soccer

ONU 2, Penn St.-Behrend 0

ADA — Fourteenth-ranked Ohio Northern used two late first half goals to top visiting Penn St.-Behrend in the first round of the NCAA Division III Tournament at Kerscher Stadium.

The Polar Bears improved to 18-1-2 overall, while the Lions ended their season at 10-5-3.

ONU advances to the second round, where it will take on No. 20-ranked Illinois Wesleyan at 1:30 p.m. today at Kerscher Stadium.

The Polar Bear defense posted its 14th shutout of the season, breaking a 20-year old school record set during the 1997 season.

Meagan Grierson recorded her 18th career shutout in the victory, moving into sixth place all-time in school history for career shutouts.

Jenna Fuller and Siena Ward each scored within two minutes of each other

Siena Heights 3, UNOH 2

LIMA — The Racers scored twice in a 2:07 span in the first half, only to see Siena Heights tie the match with a pair of second goals and then score the game-winner in overtime as the Saints won the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference Tournament title at Racer Stadium.

Camilla Andersen and Rikke Sevecke each had a goal for the Racers.

UNOH (17-2-1) will learn its postseason fate as the NAIA Tournament bracket will be revealed at noon Monday.

Volleyball

ONU 3, Otterbein 0

WESTERVILLE — The No. 20-ranked Polar Bears saw their season move onto the third round of the NCAA Division III Tournament at the Rike Center.

The Polar Bears improved to 29-5 overall, while the Cardinals season concluded with a 30-5 record.

ONU’s McKenna Jordan led all spikers with 18 kills, Chelsea Huppert tallied 14 kills and four blocks.

The Polar Bears’ Katie Wade had 44 assists and 12 digs and teammate Megan Nieszala recorded 17 digs.

ONU returns to the court at noon today to take on No. 3-ranked Wittenberg at the same venue.

Men’s soccer

UNOH 2, Lawrence Tech 0

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. — Two second-half goals in a 57-second span lifted the University of Northwestern Ohio to its third straight Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference Tournament title .

After a scoreless first half that saw each team take five shots, Mario Castel put UNOH in front at the 79:20 mark of the second half. Felipe Lupion added an insurance goal. Caio Preza recorded four saves to earn the shutout in goal.

Men’s swimming

Ohio Northern 216,

John Carroll 80

ADA — ONU won 15-of-16 events at the ONU Sports Center.

The Polar Bears improved to 2-0 overall and are 2-0 in Ohio Athletic Conference. With the victory, ONU extended its OAC home dual meet winning streak to 30 matches.

Nolan Huey led Ohio Northern with four victories on the day.

Individually, he won the 100 back in 53.81 seconds, the 200 back in 2:01.99 and the 400 I.M. in 4:28.56.

He also combined with Thomas Golba, Pete He and Ian Simpson to win the 400 free relay in 3:18.04.

Women’s swimming

ONU 154, John Carroll 134

ADA — Lauren Halle won the 200 fly and the 400 I.M. for the host Polar Bears at the ONU Sports Center.

The Polar Bears fall to 1-1 overall and are 1-1 in Ohio Athletic Conference action, while the Blue Streaks improve to 3-1, 2-0.

ONU won eight of the 16 events, led by Halle in the 200 fly (2:14.77) and the 400 I.M. (4:50.11).

She also combined with Kierra Watson, Sydney Veon and Marissa Taylor to win the 200 medley relay in 1:52.23.

