Area football roundup: Bluffton knocks of Defiance

DEFIANCE — After a year away, the “Hammer” is back in Bluffton after The Beavers’ 33-26 Saturday victory against Defiance.

The Beavers finished their season 4-6 overall and 4-4 in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference as Defiance slipped to 2-8 and 2-6 in the HCAC.

Bluffton’s Darian Greeley had 157 yards and a touchdown on 28 carries and Brandon Koch went 21-of-35 for 244 yards and two scores with two interceptions. The Beavers’ Micah Roberson (Ada) hauled in seven catches for 62 yards. Lucas Espitia chipped in with five receptions for 45 yards, and Keyon Camden caught two balls for 53 yards and a score.

Dylan Shaffer finished with a team-high eight stops for the defense. Dylan Burkholder (Bath) returned an interception for a TD.

ONU 42, Baldwin Wallace 25

BEREA — Ohio Northern football team celebrated Senior Day with an impressive 42-25 victory over Baldwin Wallace on a cold Saturday afternoon at Dial-Roberson Stadium.

With the victory at Dial-Roberson Stadium, Ohio Northern (7-3 overall, 6-3) finished in a three-way tie for second in the Ohio Athletic Conference. Baldwin Wallace ended its season 6-4, 5-4.

Christiaan Williams (Anna) led a strong Ohio Northern ground attack with 179 yards and four touchdowns on 30 carries.

Also for the Polar Bears, Anthony McFadden completed 9-of-17 passes for 115 yards and a score and ran 13 times for 110 yards and a touchdown in his second career start at quarterback, and Chad Rex caught six passes for 94 yards and a touchdown.

