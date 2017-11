Lima area sports results

High Schools

Volleyball

State Finals

Division III

Versailles 3, Coldwater 2

at Wright State’s Nutter Center

Game scores: 22-25, 25-20, 25-19, 21-25, 15-9

Coldwater leaders: Tasha Kahlig 19 kills, Lauren Gilliland 18 kills, Allison Sudhoff 10 kills, Elena Knapke 47 assists, 18 digs, Olivia Harlamert 23 digs, Katie Alig 37 digs.

Records: Versailles 24-6, Coldwater 28-2

Division IV

New Bremen 3, St. Thomas Aquinas 0

Game scores: 25-9, 25-18, 25-20

New Bremen leaders: Paige Jones 25 kills, Abbie Thieman 20 assists, 11 digs, Madison Pape 10 assists, Rachel Kremer 7 digs.

Records: New Bremen 28-1, St. Thomas Aquinas 23-4.

Football

Regional pairings, sites

Pairings are shown with seeds and current records.

First team listed is the home team. All games will be played 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Division I

Region 1: 1 Cle. St. Ignatius (11-1) vs. 3 Mentor (11-1) at Bedford Bearcat Stadium

Region 2: 1 Tol. Whitmer (12-0) vs. 2 Powell Olentangy Liberty (10-2) at Findlay Donnell Stadium

Region 3: 5 Pickerington North (10-2) vs. 3 Pickerington Central (11-1) at Cols. St. Francis DeSales Alumni Stadium

Region 4: 1 Cin. St. Xavier (11-1) vs. 2 Cin. Colerain (10-2) at Mason Dwire Field at Atrium Stadium

Division II

Region 5: 1 Akr. Archbishop Hoban (11-1) vs. 2 Barberton (12-0) at Green Memorial Stadium

Region 6: 1 Avon (12-0) vs. 3 Olmsted Falls (11-1) at North Ridgeville Ranger Stadium

Region 7: 5 New Albany (8-4) vs. 2 Massillon Washington (9-3) at Mansfield Senior Arlin Field

Region 8: 1 Cin. La Salle (10-2) vs. 2 Cin. Winton Woods (11-1) at Cin. Withrow Angus King Stadium

Division III

Region 9: 1 Canfield (12-0) vs. 6 Akr. St. Vincent-St. Mary (9-3) at Salem Reilly Stadium

Region 10: 1 Tol. Central Catholic (10-2) vs. 2 Bay Village Bay (12-0) at Sandusky Strobel Field, Cedar Point Stadium

Region 11: 5 Dresden Tri-Valley (11-1) vs. 3 Cols. Bishop Hartley (11-1) at Newark Paul “Hoss” Starr Stadium at White Field

Region 12: 1 Trotwood-Madison (12-0) vs. 7 Day. Chaminade Julienne (9-3) at Riverside Stebbins Edmundson Stadium

Division IV

Region 13: 1 Steubenville (12-0) vs. 2 Perry (12-0) at Niles McKinley Bo Rein Stadium

Region 14: 5 Bellevue (9-3) vs. 2 Shelby (12-0) at Ashland Community Stadium

Region 15: 5 New Concord John Glenn (10-2) vs. 7 Duncan Falls Philo (9-3) at Zanesville Sulsberger Stadium

Region 16: 4 Clarksville Clinton-Massie (11-1) vs. 2 Cin. Wyoming (12-0) at Lakota West Firebird Field

Division V

Region 17: 1 Canfield South Range (12-0) vs. 3 Sullivan Black River (11-1) at Canal Fulton Northwest Dr. Martin Smilek Stadium/Jim Schalmo Field

Region 18: 1 Pemberville Eastwood (12-0) vs. 2 Marion Pleasant (10-1) at Lima Senior Spartan Stadium

Region 19: 1 Wheelersburg (12-0) vs. 3 Johnstown-Monroe (10-2) at Chillicothe Herrnstein Stadium

Region 20: 5 West Jefferson (11-0) vs. 2 Middletown Madison (10-2) at Beavercreek Frank Zink Field at Miami Valley Hospital Stadium

Division VI

Region 21: 1 Rootstown (12-0) vs. 3 Kirtland (12-0) at Solon Stewart Field

Region 22: 1 Findlay Liberty-Benton (11-1) vs. 6 Jeromesville Hillsdale (9-3) at Tiffin Frost-Kalnow Stadium

Region 23: 1 Nelsonville-York (12-0) vs. 3 Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant (11-1) at Jackson Holzer Field at Alumni Stadium

Region 24: 4 Coldwater (9-3) vs. 2 Maria Stein Marion Local (12-0) at Sidney Memorial Stadium

Division VII

Region 25: 1 Dalton (12-0) vs. 2 Cuyahoga Heights (10-1) at North Canton Hoover Memorial Stadium

Region 26: 1 Norwalk St. Paul (12-0) vs. 3 Pandora-Gilboa (10-2) at Clyde Robert J. Bishop Jr. Stadium

Region 27: 1 Danville (11-1) vs. 6 Hannibal River (8-4) at Zanesville Maysville Athletic Complex

Region 28: 4 Minster (8-4) vs. 3 Delphos St. John’s (8-4) at Wapakoneta Harmon Field

Colleges

Women’s Soccer

ONU 2, Penn St.-Behrend 0

Goals: Jenna Fuller, Siena Ward

Shots on Target: ONU 9, Penn St.-Behrend 2

Saves: Meagan Grierson (ONU) 2, Ania Gorski (PSB) 7

Records: ONU (18-1-2), Penn St.-Behrend (10-5-3)

Siena Heights 3, UNOH 2

Goals: Taylor Mulder (SH) 2, Emily Burkman (SH), Rikke Sevecke (UNOH), Camilla Andersen (UNOH).

Shots on Goal: Sienna Heights 6, UNOH 8

Saves: Meghan Bogg (SH) 6, Romane Salvador (UNOH) 3

Records: Sienna Heights (12-6-2), UNOH (17-2-1)

Men’s Soccer

UNOH 2, Lawrence Tech 0

Goals: Mario Castel, Felipe Lupion

Shots on Goal: UNOH 6, LT 4

Saves: Caio Preza (UNOH) 4, Max Jewett (LT) 4

Records: UNOH (14-5-1), Lawrence Tech (14-5-2)

Women’s Basketball

IU-South Bend 60, UNOH 57

IU

Kyleigh Kubik 19, Jess Alexander 9, Loren Vukovits 9, Courtney Raymer 8, Vicky Gard 6, Paige Avery 5, Taylor Wesley 4. Totals: 19-20-60

UNOH

Danielle VanDyne 15, Lutoya Cuthrell 13, Kierra Billingsley 11, Cori Dickerson 6, Emily Patton 5, Dejah Lanier 2, Ana Farahane 2. Totals: 21-4-57

Score by quarters:

Indiana `7`18`15`20`—`60

UNOH `15`14`17`11`—`57

3-point goals: UNOH: Danielle VanDyne 5, Kierra Billingsley 3, Cori Dickerson 2. Indiana: Kyleigh Kubik 1, Vicki Gard 1.

Records: UNOH (2-3), Indiana (5-1)

Football

Ohio Northern 42, Baldwin Wallace 25

Score by quarters:

Baldwin Wallace`3`7`0`15` —`25

Ohio Northern`7`7`7`21` —`42

Scoring:

ONU-Christiaan Williams 1 run (Chase Watson kick)

BW-Jimmy Marshall 20 field goal

ONU-Christiaan Williams 36 run (Chase Watson kick)

BW-Jake Hudson 71 pass from Ty Gallo (Jimmy Marshall kick)

ONU-Anthony McFadden 7 run (Chase Watson kick)

BW-Matt Lowry 5 run (Jimmy Marshall kick)

ONU-Christiaan Williams 8 run (Chase Watson kick)

ONU-Chad Rex 54 pass from Anthony McFadden (Chase Watson kick)

BW-Matt Lowry 3 run (2 pt rush)

ONU-Christiaan Williams 1 run (Chase Watson kick)

Baldwin` ` ONU

21 `First downs` 18

517 `Total yardage` 425

224 `Rushing yardage` 310

293 `Passing yardage` 115

20-28-2 `Passing (Com-Att-Int)` 9-17-0

1-1 `Fumbles-Lost` 0-0

3-33.7 `Punts-Average` 6-32.2

3-35` Penalties-Yards` 7-45

Individual leaders:

Passing: Baldwin-Jake Hudson 13-19-125; ONU-Anthony McFadden 9-17-115.

Rushing: Baldwin-Jake Hudson 13-101; ONU-Christiaan Williams 30-179.

Receiving: Rob Wolfington 5-97; Chad Rex 6-94.

Bluffton University 33, Defiance 26

Score by quarters:

Bluffton` 14`0`11`8` —`33

Defiance `7`10`9`0` —`26

Scoring:

D-Shoe Sanders 43 pass from Logan Mico (M. Wroblewski kick)

BU-Keyon Camden 33 pass from Brandon Koch (Jordan Watkins kick)

BU-D. Burkholder 20 interception return (Jordan Watkins kick)

D-Logan Mico 1 run (M. Wroblewski kick)

D-M. Wroblewski 31 field goal

BU-Jordan Watkins 20 field goal

D-Team Safety

BU-Lucas Espita 3 pass from Brandon Koch (Kais Chiles pass from Brandon Koch)

D-Shoe Sanders 38 pass from Logan Mico (M. Wroblewski kick)

BU-Darian Greeley 30 run (Thad Phillips pass from Brandon Koch)

Bluffton` ` Defiance

24 `First downs` 17

366 `Total yardage` 275

122 `Rushing yardage` 57

244 `Passing yardage` 218

21-26-2 `Passing (Com-Att-Int)` 16-33-4

7-5 `Fumbles-Lost` 3-3

1-32.0 `Punts-Average` 4-35.2

7-65 `Penalties-Yards` 6-86

Individual leaders:

Passing: Bluffton-Brandon Koch 21-35-244; Defiance-Logan Mico 16-33-4.

Rushing: Bluffton-Darian Greeley 28-171; Corey Bennett 20-71.

Receiving: Bluffton-Micah Roberson 7-62; Defiance-Jason Santora 6-70

Volleyball

Ohio Northern 3, Otterbein 0

Game scores: 25-21, 25-23, 25-15

ONU leaders: McKenna Jordan 18 kills, Chelsea Huppert 14 kills, Katie Wade 44 assists, 12 digs, Megan Nieszala 17 digs.

Records: ONU 29-5, Otterbein 30-4