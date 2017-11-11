Area roundup: Coldwater reaches state volleyball finals

DAYTON — Coldwater defeated Independence 25-19, 25-21, 25-23 to reach the Division III final in volleyball Friday at Wright State’s Nutter Center.

Lauren Gilliland had 13 kills, Allison Sudhoff had 11 kills, Tasha Kahlig had 10 kills, Katie Alig had 20 digs, Taylor Siefring had 14 digs and Elena Knapke had 32 assists for the Cavaliers (28-1).

Coldwater will play Versailles (23-6), a 25-17, 25-22, 22-25, 25-21 winner against Tuscarawas Valley, at 3 p.m. today at the same venue.

Football

Regional semifinals

Division III

Shelby 47, St. Marys 7

MARION — The Roughriders finished their season 10-2 with the loss at Marion Harding Ohio Health Field at Harding Stadium. Colin Clements scored St. Marys’ touchdown on a 1-yard run and Gabe Vandever connected on the extra point. The Roughriders’ Sean Perry rushed 16 times for 80 yards.

Division VII

Pandora-Gilboa 28,

McComb 9

NAPOLEON — The Rockets (10-2) will play Norwalk St. Paul (12-0), a 45-7 winner against Tiffin Calvert, in a regional championship game at 7:30 p.m. Friday at a yet to be announced site.

Jared Breece ran 16 times for 104 yards and two touchdowns and threw a pair of TD passes to Riley Larcom.

Minster 35, Crestview 32

LIMA — The Wildcats (8-4) advanced to play Delphos St. John’s (8-4) in a regional final at 7:30 p.m. Friday at a yet to be announced site.

Minster’s Jared Huelsman ran 23 times for 153 yards and three touchdowns, completed 11 of 16 pass attempts for 205 yards and threw a pair of TD passes to Alex Lehmkuhl, who had four receptions for 105 yards.

Crestview’s Drew Kline rushed 33 times for 234 yards and two touchdowns and completed 15 of 23 pass attempts for 158 yards and had TD throws to Wade Sheets, who had eight catches for 83 yards, and Charles Stefanek, who had five receptions for 69 yards. The Knights’ Charles Stefanek also returned an interception for a TD. Crestview finished its season at 10-2.

Colleges

Women’s volleyball

ONU 3, DePauw 2

WESTERVILLE — No. 20-ranked Ohio Northern needed five match points, but persevered for a 25-19, 25-15, 17-25, 25-27, 17-15 victory over DePauw (Ind.) in the First Round of the NCAA III Tournament at Otterbein’s Rike Center.

The Polar Bears (28-5) advance to the second round where they will face the winner of Friday night’s match between No. 25 Otterbein and Cabrini (Pa.) at 5 p.m. today

Chelsea Huppert had 17 kills, McKenna Jordan had 16 kills, Haley Pottershad 15 kills, Megan Nieszala had 25 digs and Katie Wade dished out 51 assists and had 23 digs for the Polar Bears.

