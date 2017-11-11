Posted on

Ohio high school football scores for Friday, Nov. 11

Regional Semifinals

Division I

Cin. Colerain 49, Mason 21

Cin. St. Xavier 37, Cin. Sycamore 7

Cle. St. Ignatius 45, Euclid 22

Mentor 21, Lakewood St. Edward 13

Pickerington Cent. 42, Hilliard Bradley 31

Pickerington N. 42, Centerville 12

Powell Olentangy Liberty 17, Gahanna Lincoln 14

Tol. Whitmer 32, Lewis Center Olentangy 29

Division II

Akr. Hoban 49, Lyndhurst Brush 0

Avon 28, Medina Highland 10

Barberton 35, Bedford 0

Cin. La Salle 41, Sidney 6

Cin. Winton Woods 52, Cin. Anderson 21

Massillon Washington 28, Ashland 7

New Albany 30, Cols. Walnut Ridge 6

Olmsted Falls 21, Wadsworth 20

Division III

Akr. SVSM 28, Tallmadge 7

Bay Village Bay 21, Parma Padua 7

Canfield 22, NDCL 7

Cols. Hartley 44, Cols. Independence 14

Day. Chaminade Julienne 26, New Richmond 21

Dresden Tri-Valley 36, Bellefontaine 30, OT

Tol. Cent. Cath. 45, Clyde 27

Trotwood-Madison 64, Day. Dunbar 26

Division IV

Bellevue 21, Bellville Clear Fork 13

Cin. Wyoming 25, Cin. Indian Hill 0

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 28, Germantown Valley View 20

New Concord John Glenn 33, Newark Licking Valley 27

Perry 50, Girard 21

Philo 34, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 6

Shelby 47, St. Marys Memorial 7

Steubenville 19, Youngs. Mooney 14

Division V

Canfield S. Range 34, Akr. Manchester 14

Johnstown-Monroe 35, Portsmouth W. 6

Marion Pleasant 28, Archbold 24

Middletown Madison Senior 35, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 27

Pemberville Eastwood 41, Tontogany Otsego 14

Sullivan Black River 44, Wickliffe 6

W. Jefferson 35, Reading 28

Wheelersburg 35, Gahanna Cols. Academy 16

Division VI

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 46, Southeastern 22

Coldwater 24, Lima Cent. Cath. 17

Findlay Liberty-Benton 60, Hicksville 7

Jeromesville Hillsdale 41, Carey 0

Kirtland 34, Mogadore 28

Maria Stein Marion Local 35, Spencerville 0

Nelsonville-York 26, Beverly Ft. Frye 20, OT

Rootstown 35, Creston Norwayne 6

Division VII

Cuyahoga Hts. 46, E. Can. 14

Dalton 41, Windham 13

Danville 27, Glouster Trimble 10

Delphos St. John’s 14, Sidney Lehman 7

Hannibal River 59, Portsmouth Sciotoville 8

Minster 35, Convoy Crestview 32

Norwalk St. Paul 45, Tiffin Calvert 7

Pandora-Gilboa 28, McComb 9

