Roundup: Northwest district soccer coaches announce awards

The Northwest Ohio Scholastic Soccer Coaches Association has announced its award winners for this past season.

In boys Division II, Shawnee’s Jackson Schaaf (player of the year) and Pete LaGrande (assistant coach of the year) and Kenton’s James Bartlett (coach of the year received top honors.

Area players joining Schaaf on the first team included Kyle Flaute (Celina), Riley Bartels (Elida), Jacob Taylor (Elida), Ladon Bartlett (Kenton), Hayden Hicks (Kenton), Drew Hoppe (Kenton), Evan Vogel (St. Marys) and Austin Wilker (St. Marys).

Area boys making the D-III first team included Tristian Smucker (Bluffton), Christian Keller (Continental), Brayden Decker (Kalida), Bryce Schroeder (Ottawa-Glandorf), Evan Boecker (Ottoville) and Cameron Warsham (Temple Christian).

In girls D-II, Wapakoneta’s Katie Manger (player of the year) and Mike Foor (coach of the year) were among those receiving top honors. Shawnee was recognized as the team sportsmanship co-winner.

Area players joining Manger on the first team included Jaydon Hollstein (Elida), Chandler Clark (Bath), Alaina Behnke (Shawnee), Josie Bowman (St. Marys) and Torie Carter (Wapakoneta).

Area girls earning first-team honors in D-III included Ally Richardson (Allen East), Kayla White (Bluffton), Maura Hoying (Coldwater), Alex Hoeffel (Continental), Hayler Waltz (Cory-Rawson), Maddie McConnahea (Delphos Jefferson), Lauren Langhals (Kalida), Avery Rice (Lima Central Catholic), Kadie Hempfling (Ottawa-Glandorf) and Kasey Knippen (Ottoville).

The Lima Senior girls won the team sportsmanship honor. No area players received first-team recognition in D-I.

Others from the area receiving special recognition included Shawnee’s Caroline O’Brien (Kim Mahoney girls coach award), Pandora’s Eric Deken (referee of the year) and Temple Christian’s BJ McPherson (private school boys coach of the year). James Bartlett was also recognized for reaching 100 career coaching victories.

The NWOSSCA will hold the 15th annual Senior All-District Games on Sunday at Allen East High School.

Seniors who have been selected to the 2017 All-District squads will play in these season-ending matches.

The boys game will begin at noon followed by the women’s game at 2 p.m.

District recognition awards for players, coaches, scholarship winners and referees will be held at approximately 1:30pm between the games. This year’s NWOSSCA Scholarship Awards winners are Isaac Bowers of Bryan, Bella Fusillo of Shawnee, Adam Rohrs of Perrysburg and Hayley Waltz of Cory-Rawson. They will each receive a check for $250 to be used towards their college expenses.

The public is invited to attend.

Girls golf

Schmitmeyer

picks Findlay

ST. MARYS — The Roughriders’ Jill Schmitmeyer will be playing at the University of Findlay beginning next year.

Baseball

Martin to play

for Bluffton

OTTOVILLE — Zane Martin from Ottoville will be signing a letter of intent to play for Bluffton University at 3 p.m. Thursday at the high school.

Boys basketball

Lima Senior

playing Princeton

Lima Senior will play host to an OHSAA Foundation game against the Princeton Vikings on Saturday, Nov. 18.

The schedule will be as follows: seventh grade at noon, eighth grade at 1:30 p.m., ninth grade at 3 p.m., JV at 4:30 p.m. and varsity at 6 p.m.

Ticket prices will be $7 for adults and $5 for students. There will be no pre-sale tickets.

Lacrosse

Clinic planned

for Tuesday

LIMA — Lima Senior High School will play host to a free clinic for area high school boys and girls at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Spartan Stadium.

Leading the clinic will be Ohio Northern University men’s coach Nat St. Laurent, who also is defensive coordinator for the Ohio Machine Major League Lacrosse Team.

The clinic is open to any area high school student interested in lacrosse. Equipment will be provided.

To register, email ngarlock@limacityschools.org.

Colleges

Men’s basketball

Indiana Wesleyan 92, UNOH 77

MARION, Ind. — The University Northwestern Ohio trailed by one at the half and by six with 9:16 to play before sixth-ranked Indiana Wesleyan broke the game open with a 14-4 run at Luckey Arena.

Corbin Pierce paced the Racers with 16 points while Nathan Bradley had 14 and Willis Mackey contributed 12.

UNOH (2-2) opens Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference play on Wednesday, November 15, with a 7:30 contest against Lawrence Tech at The Garage. That will be the second game of a doubleheader as the Racer and Blue Devil women’s basketball teams will play at 5:30.

