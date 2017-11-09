Ottawa-Glandorf standout Hempfling to play for Bowling Green State University

OTTAWA – Family, friends and fans of Kadie Hempfling will not have to travel too far to see the Titan standout at the collegiate level after she signed her letter of intent Thursday to play basketball for Bowling Green State University.

Hempfling, who will be studying psychology at BGSU, said several Mid-America Conference schools were interested in her as well as St. Bonaventure in New York but she chose the Falcons.

“Their (BSGU) coaching staff was really nice to me and they really brought me in as one of their own and I knew right then that this was the choice for me,” Hempfling said. “The girls there are so nice to me and I knew I would fit in right away.”

Titan high school coach Troy Yant said this signing is a reward for all the hard work and effort Hempfling has put in as an athlete.

Hempfling, a two time All-Ohio Selection, averaged 13.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game her junior year and helped guide the Titans to the state semifinals last season. This was a tremendous follow-up to her impressive sophomore season where she averaged 15.3 pints, 8.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists and O-G was the state runner-up.

In her three seasons O-G has posted a 79-7 overall record.

“This could not have happened to a nicer kid,” Yant said “She has been an integral part of our program. The three years she has been here have been the most successful seasons we have had. She was a strong, leading component of that so this is a nice capstone of everything she has accomplished and hopefully this is a telling of where her senior season will go. But maybe even more so as a basketball player she is a great kid and a joy to have in the program.”

Yant, who admits he does not watch much collegiate basketball due to the fact that he is busy coaching, said Hempfling will need to step up her game to the next level and he is confident she can accomplish that.

“I don’t know exactly where she plays at the college level. Is she a three or four? Is she a guard? But the thing about Kadie is she always finds her niche,” Yant said. “She sees the games like few girls do and is one of the best pure passers I have seen. That is where she is going to find her mark by just being a smart basketball player.”

Hempfling, who understand that Division I basketball is played at high level, echoed her coach’s sentiment about needing to adjust to this brand of basketball.

“Honestly there is no way to prepare for that until you see it first-hand on the court but I know it is going to be faster and more physical than I have played before so I am excited but I just got get by this year of course.”

By Jose Nogueras jnogueras@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Jose Nogueras at 567-242-0468 or on twitter at @JoseNogueras1

