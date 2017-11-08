LCC standout runner Sreenan commits to Dayton

LIMA — Emily Sreenan, one of the most prolific runners in Lima Central Catholic history, will look to make her mark at the next level after signing her letter of intent to run for the University of Dayton on Wednesday.

Sreenan said she choose Dayton for its academics and she wanted to attend a catholic-based institution. The senior standout said her final three choices were Xavier, Bowling Green and Dayton and decided on becoming a Flyer.

Sreenan will run track and cross country for the Flyers.

“I want to be a high school teacher and they have a great education program and then I just wanted to meet the team and the coach and they ended up being a perfect fit,” Sreenan said. “I ended up really liking all the coaches and all the team and their education program.”

In her four years at LCC, Sreenan has placed in the top 15 at state in cross country by finishing eighth her freshman year, followed by a ninth place showing her sophomore year and winning the state title her junior year. This year, running with a hairline fracture, took 11th overall.

In track, Sreenan placed third at state in the 1,600 meter and 10th in the 3,200 meter runs her junior year. In her sophomore year, the Thunderbird runner was fifth in the 1,600 and 3,200 meter runs. Sreenan was fifth in the 1,600 meter run and sixth overall in the 3,200 meter run.

Sreenan added that she feels she can compete at the Division I collegiate level.

“I just need to keep working hard and I am looking forward to having a team and support them and cross country and track are both team efforts so I am looking forward to that,” Sreenan said.

Sreenan http://www.limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/54/2017/11/web1_11.09.17.sreenan.jpg Sreenan