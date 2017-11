SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP — Frank Crea has confirmed he is no longer the varsity football coach at Shawnee.

Crea would not say if he resigned or let go and had no further comment.

Crea was in his second year in the position, going 4-6 overall and finishing in a tie for seventh in the Western Buckeye League at 3-6.

Crea’s 2016 team went 1-9 and was ninth in the WBL with a 1-8 league mark.

The Lima News sports department can be reached at 567-242-0451.

