Ottoville’s Siefker selected as national finalist for high school Heisman

OTTOVILLE — Ottoville’s Brendan Siefker, fresh off a second place at the state Division III cross country meet, was recognized as a top 10 national finalist for the Wendy’s High School Heisman during a Tuesday assembly at the high school.

“This is the highest,” Siefker said about this latest accolade. “I won state in the mile last year and I thought you can’t get much better than that. It was always my goal in high school and that just against Division III Ohio. This is against a lot of different states. This definitely tops it.”

Siefker, who was one of 30,000 applicants, was selected as the state winner and then was chosen as one of the 10 finalists from the 100 seniors from each state. Being named a top 10 finalist means he will receive a $5,000 college scholarship, as well as an invitation to the Wendy’s High School Heisman weekend in New York City, a gold medal and a Wendy’s High School Heisman National Finalist Patch.

“I didn’t really expect anything out of it so I filled it out and one night with the cross country team I saw that I was a state finalist and thought ‘wow that is pretty cool,’” Siefker said. “I didn’t expect that and I looked into it more and I was a (national) finalist and I was like double wow and this last one kind of topped the cake.”

As a top 10 finalist, Siefker is eligible to be selected as one of the top two students and could receive $10,000 college scholarship. ESPN2 will be televising the event.

According to the Wendy’s Heisman website, eligibility begins with maintaining a GPA of 3.0 (B average) or better. Applicants also need to be proven leaders and role models within their school and community. And applicants must perform in at least one of the 47 school sponsored sports recognized by the International Olympic Committee in the Summer and Winter Olympic Games or the National Federation of State High School Associations.

